JEFF DUNETZ: Biden’s Dementia Was Obvious Before 2020 Election. The Media And His Staff Had To Know.

I am not angry at former President Joe Biden for covering up his mental decline. I AM angry at the press, his staff, and his family for covering it up because it was painfully honest. Even though I desperately wanted Joe Biden to lose, I sometimes felt sorry for him. Since Biden debated Trump, the media and the White House staff have started exposing the coverup, sort of. Some said they did not realize Biden had a diminishing mental capacity—a lie. Others say they didn’t know he was beginning to lose his mental capacity until the last two years of his Presidency—another lie. Joe Biden’s mental capacity was diminished before he won the Democratic Party nomination in June 2020. I began to write about his affliction in June 2019 and begged his family to send him to a doctor. Below is a summary of the posts that ran on this summary from that first post up to the election. The words in italics came from the post written on the date shown at the beginning of each section.

As Charles Cooke asked in February: Which Way, American Journalist?

At this stage, the only person in America who believes that the media faithfully follows a series of neutral rules is Brian Stelter — and he’s paid to say as much. Which is to say that my view of the affair remains exactly the same as it was in the immediate aftermath of the presidential debate that tore away the curtain: There is simply no way of looking at this “failure” that does not indict everyone involved. If the press genuinely did not know, then it is staffed by people who cannot see what is in front of their noses. If the press had suspicions but did not want to investigate them for fear that it would help Donald Trump, then it is staffed by people who are corrupt and who ought never to work again as a result. And if the press knew, but felt pressured or obliged to stay quiet about it, then we are dealing with a conspiracy of world-historic proportions. I do not know what is in Tapper and Thompson’s book, but if it is not primarily an indictment of the media — coupled with some white-hot rage at the federal government for having orchestrated such a dastardly conspiracy — then it will represent a missed opportunity. At present, the media’s approval rating is about 20 percent. If, over the next two years, the press elects to forget its complicity in the ruse and dispassionately cash in on its own failure, I suspect that its popularity will soon be pushing single digits — if that.

Those are rookie numbers. The media seem determined to punch those numbers down as far as they can.

Related: The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.