JOHN NOLTE: More Video Unearthed of Jake Tapper Covering up Biden’s Decline.

Tapper must think it’s still 2013, a time when the regime media’s snooty hubris could power them through any hypocrisy. Well, those days are over. Social Media and New Media are both blistering Tapper with multiple exhibits proving he actively engaged in covering up, dismissing, downplaying, and shutting down discussion of Biden’s obvious-Obvious-OBVIOUS mental and physical collapse. But now, because he’s a prisoner of arrogance and a velvet bubble dated 2013, after four years of being an active member of the conspiracy to sweep the fact that Biden hardly knew who or where he was under the rug, Tapper has coauthored a book titled Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. Yep, the criminal is going to investigate his own crime. If I Did It … by O.Jake. Tapper. On Wednesday, Breitbart News reported on two instances (one from 2024) where Tapper is on the record covering up for a man the whole world could see had no business running a cash register, much less the country. Since then, more video has been unearthed. Watch for yourself: SUPERCUT! Before profiting off the media conspiracy to hide Biden's decline, @jaketapper helped run it pic.twitter.com/j5m7h4JVA3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2025 As you can see, some of those clips are from 2024.

Of course they are. Ace of Spades adds: One Media Hero Steps Forward to Blow the Lid Off the Biden Dementia Cover-Up. That Hero? Biden Defender Fake Jake Tapper.

This book is Tapper’s attempt to save the media from the public’s accurate assessment that they covered up Biden’s dementia to rig an(other) election. His searing investigation will put the blame squarely on Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, Frank Biden, plus the five or six top aides to Biden. Note that none of these people have any future in elective politics. They were part of a failed and fraudulent presidency; the Democrat Party will not be making use of their services in the future.

Charles Cooke asks: Which Way, American Journalist?

At this stage, the only person in America who believes that the media faithfully follows a series of neutral rules is Brian Stelter — and he’s paid to say as much. Which is to say that my view of the affair remains exactly the same as it was in the immediate aftermath of the presidential debate that tore away the curtain: There is simply no way of looking at this “failure” that does not indict everyone involved. If the press genuinely did not know, then it is staffed by people who cannot see what is in front of their noses. If the press had suspicions but did not want to investigate them for fear that it would help Donald Trump, then it is staffed by people who are corrupt and who ought never to work again as a result. And if the press knew, but felt pressured or obliged to stay quiet about it, then we are dealing with a conspiracy of world-historic proportions. I do not know what is in Tapper and Thompson’s book, but if it is not primarily an indictment of the media — coupled with some white-hot rage at the federal government for having orchestrated such a dastardly conspiracy — then it will represent a missed opportunity. At present, the media’s approval rating is about 20 percent. If, over the next two years, the press elects to forget its complicity in the ruse and dispassionately cash in on its own failure, I suspect that its popularity will soon be pushing single digits — if that.

In December of 2020, Katya Sedgewick wrote of “Biden’s Brezhnev vibes,” which was printed in the various local versions of the London Spectator, including its American spinoff:

At least nobody in the Soviet Union voted for Brezhnev — the elections were a sham with Communist party candidates running unopposed. Everything was a sham, actually. In his mumbling, robotic tones, the general secretary delivered long-winded, heavy on Marxist cliches and utterly incomprehensible televised speeches. The economy flattered, dissidents were subjected to psychiatric torture, corruption proliferated, and the rate of substance abuse skyrocketed. That period of Soviet history is known as zastoi, or stagnation. It only made sense that the man on top was some sort of sclerotic. Like Brezhnev, Biden’s rhetoric is ridden with clichés, but of a different, folksy kind. At the time when political slogans are catchy and provocative — Make America Great Again, Black Lives Matter — Biden’s yard signs read ‘Our best days are still ahead’, and ‘Build back better’. His Twitter account is full of platitudes like ‘This is our moment — ours together — to write a newer, bolder, more compassionate chapter in the life of our nation.’ He’s just a boring ordinary guy — until he lashes out at a voter, or bites on his wife’s finger. Is Biden the candidate of American stagnation? His cognitive and physical decline is increasingly difficult to hide and it’s highly disturbing to witness it become a subject of speculation. I’ve lived through it before and it gives me the creeps. Free citizens of a free republic shouldn’t need a Kremlinologist to decipher what’s wrong with their president.

I don’t know if Tapper responded to her column, but as we can see from the above tweet, we know precisely what his reaction would have been from 2020 until most of last year.

Glasnost may have arrived in America with Trump 2.0, but it’s going to be a while though, before the staffers at Pravda begin to understand that the party is over. Or as Kira Davis concludes: Here Lies the Legacy Media: RIP.

I’ve not had a lot of love for Tapper, but I have had respect for him up to this point. I only ever had him pegged as a sycophant Democrat apologist, but not as a liar. This new book has put a decisive end to whatever vestiges of respect anyone ever had for Tapper. But it’s more than that. Tapper’s book marks the final nail in the coffin of the mainstream, legacy press. Conservative Americans have known for years that the legacy media is hopelessly biased and corrupt. The broader spectrum of Americans began to see the questionable practices during Trump’s New York trial. That mugshot made a lot of people- people who previously had not been paying attention -think twice. At the very least, some eyebrows were raised. * * * * * * * * There is nowhere for his antics to hide. Alternative media has been religiously chronicling the last five years (at least) and their viewership numbers dwarf anything Tapper could ever dream of achieving in his CNN perch. More people know the part he played in all of this than don’t. It is a blatant lie of the highest order, made worse by the fact that he’s literally sold it for a handful of silver coins. No matter. The jig is up. He got his money, but he sacrificed his respectability and reputation for it, and at the end of the day, that’s all any man really has.

Exit quote: “Tapper is bankrupt and so is the legacy media. His new book jacket will serve as the program for their funeral. The pall bearers will be the American media consumers who have had enough of the elitists telling us not to believe our lying eyes.”

Look at the percentage of Americans who trust the media “not very much” or “none at all.” Those are rookie numbers; Tapper should be able to pump them up much higher when his book debuts.