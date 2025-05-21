WHEN EXECUTIVE POWER IS USURPED:
Shorter: Biden wasn't in favor of open borders, but his autopen sure was. https://t.co/7fkkSaiDdk
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) May 21, 2025
WHEN EXECUTIVE POWER IS USURPED:
Shorter: Biden wasn't in favor of open borders, but his autopen sure was. https://t.co/7fkkSaiDdk
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) May 21, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.