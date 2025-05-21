ABOUT THOSE MEDICAID ‘CUTS:’ We’ve all heard a thousand times in the media in recent weeks all about how those evil House Republicans are going to destroy Medicaid by slashing $625 billion. As usual with the mainstream media when it comes to reporting on proposals to limit federal spending in any way, there’s a whole lot more to this story than is being reported, according to Issues & Insights (I&I).

“First, let’s dispense with the claim of ‘devastating’ cuts to Medicaid. The House reconciliation bill would reduce Medicaid spending by $625 billion. That might sound like a lot, but it’s stretched out over 10 years, at a time when Medicaid is on track to spend $8.6 trillion. Medicaid spending will still go up every year under the House bill, just a tiny bit more slowly,” according to I&I.

Second, there is a tax-and-spending scam whereby state governments can shift much of the costs of their official share of Medicaid spending back on to the shoulders of federal taxpayers. It’s such a scam that even Joe Biden called it that way back in 2011. Just fixing this regulatory scheme would save virtually of the money on which GOPers are focused.

