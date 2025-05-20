REALCLEARDEFENSE: Buh-Bye West Point. “The inquiry shouldn’t be about why Parsons left, but who hired him, who retained him, who approved what he taught, who else is teaching like him, and who is accountable to make sure a ‘Parsons’ is never hired again? And how can such drivel be kept from West Point and never be indoctrinated again?”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.