#JOURNALISM:
2020: JUST BEING SAFE BC COVID
'21: COVID
'22: JUST A STUTTER
'23: SHARP AS A TACK!
5/2024: BEST HEALTH EVER!
6/2024: WE'RE REPLACING HIM BC A BAD DEBATE
2/2025: He wasn't mentally fit
5/2025: He wasn't physically fit, stop talking about the past
— Razor (@hale_razor) May 19, 2025
"Just because we've lied to you over and over doesn't mean we're lying about THIS," explained the journos https://t.co/APX1vgt39h
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 19, 2025
Daily Beast: The Pope snubbed JD Vance and didn’t hold a private meeting with him
The Vatican: The Pope held a private meeting with JD Vance
The media is pure trash. pic.twitter.com/5VdxaDKtZA
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 19, 2025