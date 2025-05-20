IT’S NOT A DEPORTATION FOR AN EXPIRED VISA. IT’S ONLY A DEPORTATION IF THEY DON’T LEAVE AND STAY ON ILLEGALLY: Voice of America layoffs to result in dozens of deportations.
Also, has anyone seen my violin. it’s so tiny it’s hard to find.
