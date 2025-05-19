WOW:
Waymo now does more rides than Lyft in SF.
There are only 300 Waymos. Lyft has 45,000 drivers. Every Waymo is doing more rides than 150 human drivers.
— Sam (@futurenomics) May 19, 2025
