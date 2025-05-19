SALENA ZITO: The Future of A.I. is in Western Pennsylvania.

At EQT Corp., the country’s largest independent natural gas producer, business is good — and it’s about to get better thanks to a surging local industry that needs all the Appalachian energy it can get: Artificial intelligence.

“I mean the size of this thing, it’s crazy,” Rice says. “We are hearing estimates for power demand for AI that’s anywhere [from] 50 to 75 gigawatts of power, which is the equivalent of the power needed to power 10 to 15 New York Cities.”