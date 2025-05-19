SALENA ZITO: The Future of A.I. is in Western Pennsylvania.
At EQT Corp., the country’s largest independent natural gas producer, business is good — and it’s about to get better thanks to a surging local industry that needs all the Appalachian energy it can get: Artificial intelligence.
“I mean the size of this thing, it’s crazy,” Rice says. “We are hearing estimates for power demand for AI that’s anywhere [from] 50 to 75 gigawatts of power, which is the equivalent of the power needed to power 10 to 15 New York Cities.”
As David Friedman keeps pointing out, A.I. isn’t like the software revolution, it’s more heavy metal. “If you want to understand where AI is really going, ignore the hype cycles and product demos. Watch the grid.”