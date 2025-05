ALL IS PROCEEDING AS I HAVE FORESEEN: America’s College Towns Go From Boom to Bust: Many state universities are losing more students every year, failing the local economies they once fostered.

If only there had been some kind of warning.

I should note that not all schools are failing: “At the University of Tennessee Knoxville, the state’s flagship school, enrollment jumped 30% in 2023 compared with 2015.”