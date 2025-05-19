JESSE SINGAL: Of Course Liberal Institutions Are Engaging In Illegal Hiring Practices On The Basis Of Race: And of course this will turn out to have been a very bad idea. “Lucas notes that until recently Harvard touted, right on its website, the reduction in the proportion of white male faculty members. . . . I’m going to go out on a limb and say that if the Trump administration does engage in a thorough investigation here, it is unlikely to come away empty-handed.”