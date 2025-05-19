NOT COOL, WALMART, NOT COOL: It’s come to my attention they raised prices on Callan Brake Pads (in the name of tariffs) even though we manufacture and source 100% in the USA!!!
AND FOR THE X-LESS: link here.
NOT COOL, WALMART, NOT COOL: It’s come to my attention they raised prices on Callan Brake Pads (in the name of tariffs) even though we manufacture and source 100% in the USA!!!
AND FOR THE X-LESS: link here.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.