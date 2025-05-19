‘HISTORIC PRIVILEGE’ MEANS THEY GET TO PUNISH YOU BECAUSE PEOPLE WHO LOOKED SOMEWHAT LIKE YOU LONG AGO DID BAD THINGS: Ruling South African Party Furious After White Refugees Escape to US, Wanted to Impose ‘Accountability for Historic Privilege’.

And that’s not considering that in South Africa for the last thirty years no white person has had any “privilege” or that the Zulus — who got to South Africa at the same time as the Boers (just about) left so many corpses in the wake of their movement down Africa that new hills were formed from the piles. Bah.

Every human race has done despicable things. It’s human. No one should answer for more than their own personal sins. And the Ruling South African Party should consider how many personal sins they’re accumulating.