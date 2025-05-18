THE E.V. BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: Nissan’s Planned Battery Plant is Officially Cancelled.
Related: General Motors Company (GM) Reportedly Seeks to Overturn California’s Electric Vehicle Mandate.
THE E.V. BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: Nissan’s Planned Battery Plant is Officially Cancelled.
Related: General Motors Company (GM) Reportedly Seeks to Overturn California’s Electric Vehicle Mandate.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.