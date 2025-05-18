RUNNING ON EMPTY: History shows that the veneer of civilization is thin. A moral vacuum makes it thinner. “I was born into and grew up in an era of miracles wrought by hard work, dedication, and dearly earned competence. So it’s a bitter pill to swallow when I look around now and see that our greatest challenge isn’t going to the moon and back with slide rules and vacuum tubes; it’s trying to figure out who gets to use the girls’ bathroom at an Ivy League swim meet.”

Plus: “We are, these days, a nation in the thrall of lazy, dishonest, spineless, clueless, incompetent, yet endlessly entitled and arrogant academics, bureaucrats, politicians, media figures, and other “experts” who can’t seem to find their way from their heads to their asses with their hands when something important, like, say, COVID or the 25th Amendment, is in play.”

Kick them in the asses a few times and they’ll be able to find them in the future. The problem has been the lack of consequences.