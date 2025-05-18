I’M BETTING THEY KNEW THIS A YEAR AGO:
This is the Most Dangerous Cover-up in the History of the Presidency:
Last summer, White House Physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor swore to the American people that Joe Biden was “completely fit for the Presidency” — no issues, nothing to see.
Now we learn Biden has “advanced”prostate… pic.twitter.com/JryrV92wXv
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2025
Get him re-elected, have him step aside for health reasons, let Kamala be president without an election, let the usual crowd of apparatchiks actually run things.