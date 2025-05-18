WELL, LET’S SEE SOME REAL INDICTMENTS NOW: Jonathan Turley: “For Posterity’s Sake”: Why the Biden-Hur Tapes is a Virtual Racketeering Indictment. “The real indictment that comes out of these tapes is a type of political racketeering enterprise by the Washington establishment. It took a total team effort from Democratic politicians to the White House staff to the media to hide the fact that the President of the United States was mentally diminished. If there were a political RICO crime, half of Washington would be frog-marched to the nearest federal courthouse.”

I suspect a prosecutor less creative than the ones that went after Trump could still find a plausible theory of crime here.

Related: The Evil Scheme Behind the Spate of Anti-Trump Lawsuits.

Reminder: Tit-for-tat is the only scientifically proven approach to limit cheating in repetitive interactions.