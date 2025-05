THIS IS THE QUESTION THEY DON’T WANT ANSWERED. OR EVEN ASKED.

We don’t need @jaketapper or anyone else to tell us Biden has been increasingly senile since the 2020 election. We need them to tell us who was actually running the federal government from 2020-2024 and how they did it. You’re not coming clean until you come clean about that.

— Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) May 17, 2025