May 18, 2025

THE DANES ARE FINALLY GOING NUCLEAR: They have to because of all their renewables. “Most of the renewed interest in nuclear seen around the world stems from the expected growth in electricity demand from AI data centres, but Denmark is different. The Danes are concerned about possible blackouts similar to the one that struck Iberia recently. Like Spain and Portugal, Denmark is heavily dependent on weather-based renewable energy which is not very compatible with the way power grids operate.”

Posted at 9:07 am by Glenn Reynolds