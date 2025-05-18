ROGER KIMBALL: Trump in Riyadh: A Rejection of the Globalist Gospel: Trump’s Riyadh speech rejected nation-building and globalist dogma, marking him as a bold champion of sovereignty over interventionism.

Quoth Trump: “In the end, the so-called ‘nation-builders’ wrecked far more nations than they built — and the interventionists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves.”

There’s no particular reason to think that they even understand what makes their own societies work.