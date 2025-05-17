WHAT’S REALLY AT STAKE IN TRUMP’S CIVIL SERVICE REFORMS: Dr. Donald Devine was “Reagan’s Terrible Swift Sword” back in the 1980s and he accomplished more to make government work more efficiently in five years as Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Director than all the rest of the individuals who ever held the position.

All of which is a round-about way of saying Devine gets what President Donald Trump’s federal civil service reforms are all about. As Devine explains in this American Spectator piece, Trump is not at “war” with the federal bureaucracy (as incessantly claimed by the Left media, especially the Washington Post), he’s working to make it much more responsive and accountable to the American people.

FULL DISCLOSURE: I was privileged to work with Devine as Assistant Director of OPM for Public Affairs for three great years (1982-1985), so I may be just a teeny, tiny bit biased.