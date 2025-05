THEY GAVE HIM THE NUCLEAR BUTTONS AND THEY KEPT SECRET HOW BAD HE WAS:

🚨BREAKING: Audio from Biden’s 2023 interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur has dropped. He forgets names, dates, and stumbles through every single answer. He was completely checked out.

pic.twitter.com/3LdlKfQbem — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2025