JUSTICE:
🚨BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey is reportedly under Secret Service escort to the Washington Field Office for questioning by investigators. pic.twitter.com/JvmW3FSYzy
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2025
JUSTICE:
🚨BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey is reportedly under Secret Service escort to the Washington Field Office for questioning by investigators. pic.twitter.com/JvmW3FSYzy
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.