ANY CUSTOMER COULD TELL YOU THIS IS A LIE: Meta argues enshittification isn’t real in bid to toss FTC monopoly case.. I’d love to go back to the Facebook of 2009.

Related: Matching Teens to “Groomers” Was Once Part of This Company’s Business: A major antitrust trial takes an “ancillary” detour to a chilling tour of online life.

(Fixed a type. –Charlie)