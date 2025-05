THERE’S A LOT OF THAT STUFF GOING AROUND: Matching Teens to “Groomers” Was Once Part of This Company’s Business: A major antitrust trial takes an “ancillary” detour to a chilling tour of online life.

The idea that FB/IG had “work to do” on “grooming,” and that certain kinds of underfunding were “deliberate,” became more explicit when an exhibit was introduced, an internal study from the next year, 2019, titled “Inappropriate Interactions with Children on Instagram.”

Hmm.