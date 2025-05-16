WHEN TWO-TIERED JUSTICE COMES TO AN END. UNEXPECTEDLY!

🚨BREAKING: President Trump goes scorched earth on James Comey for the assassination threat, says he knew exactly what “8647” meant: “You're the FBI director.. You know that meant assassination. He wasn't very competent, but he’s competent enough to know what that meant..” pic.twitter.com/sFwoRHRFMw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Associate Deputy AG Ed Martin says James Comey is going to prison over Trump assassination threat — Either lie to the jury or admit he knew what "8647" meant: “He knew… He’s got a problem. Perjury traps are next. Going to jail on one or the other.” pic.twitter.com/VYA6cYe2dM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2025

🚨BREAKING: The DOJ set to announce charges against Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver as early as today for assaulting law enforcement at a New Jersey ICE facility, according to New Jersey Globe.pic.twitter.com/v6KdaJgp88 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2025

I don’t understand why anyone feels that they have to default to assuming either good intentions by Comey or that they must somehow explain that we are overreacting to his childish, wink, wink, nudge, nudge, murder the president post. It is essential that we treat this creep,… — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 16, 2025

As science has proven, “tit for tat” is the only way to ensure honesty in repeat-player interactions.