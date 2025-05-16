NEWS YOU CAN USE: The armed citizen needs to know more than just defensive tactics and how to shoot. “Not long ago, I went to an area gun show and, of course, took a couple of guns to trade. At the safety table were two middle-age deputy sheriffs, nice guys. I handed one a double-action Smith & Wesson revolver and gave the other a double-action Colt revolver. The first deputy held the gun and just stared at it; he clearly didn’t know how to open it. I told him to push forward on that little button right there. He did, and the second deputy started pushing forward on the cylinder release on the Colt. No sir, you have to pull back on that one. The first deputy, with an embarrassed grin, said that you learn something new every day.”