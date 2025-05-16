SCIENTISTS BAFFLED: Scientists don’t actually know why period cramps hurt. Maybe because they’re cramps? Just spitballing here.
Also, if you’re talking about “menstruating people,” are you really talking about science?
SCIENTISTS BAFFLED: Scientists don’t actually know why period cramps hurt. Maybe because they’re cramps? Just spitballing here.
Also, if you’re talking about “menstruating people,” are you really talking about science?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.