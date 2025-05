THIS SEEMS RIGHT:

The entire federal bureaucracy in DC was built to elevate unimpressive but impeccably credentialed sociopaths like Comey. These are products of elite institutions who mistake conformity for wisdom & status for merit. The system is rigged to exclude those with courage, conviction,… https://t.co/GzCqCcCEWX

— Gavin M. Wax (@GavinWax) May 16, 2025