JUST SAW THIS AND IT’S KINDA PROFOUND:
A lot of being “trans” has to do with males wishing they were the objects of sexual desire, and females wishing they weren’t.
— J🇺🇸 (@The_Feminist_TM) July 7, 2024
JUST SAW THIS AND IT’S KINDA PROFOUND:
A lot of being “trans” has to do with males wishing they were the objects of sexual desire, and females wishing they weren’t.
— J🇺🇸 (@The_Feminist_TM) July 7, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.