SUPERB BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP PRO/CON: There’s a huge amount of foggy misunderstanding of the issues involved in the issue of Birthright Citizenship under the 14th Amendment following its adoption after the Civil War.

But along comes tech entrepreneur Rod Martin and Yale Law Professor Christina Rodriguez to cut through the fog and provide a much-needed demonstration of the priceless value of civil, informed discourse on great issues. They do so on “The Disagreement,” a Substack based program devoted to advancing the restoration of such discourse and ably hosted by Catherine Cushenberry.

Even if you think you know this controversy backwards and forward, give yourself an hour to listen to Rodriguez and Martin as they sort through the arguments and history of an issue that has come to intense prominence