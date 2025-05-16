SOMETIMES I’M NOSTALGIC FOR WHEN I THOUGHT STUFF LIKE THIS WAS SILLY: When it Comes to Politics, Hell is not Sending its Best.
Also, there was no way in– well, there, that I was going to pass up that title.
SOMETIMES I’M NOSTALGIC FOR WHEN I THOUGHT STUFF LIKE THIS WAS SILLY: When it Comes to Politics, Hell is not Sending its Best.
Also, there was no way in– well, there, that I was going to pass up that title.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.