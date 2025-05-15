I ENJOY ANY TIME THOMAS ASKS QUESTIONS: Justice Thomas Destroys the Case for Nationwide Injunctions With One Devastating Question.
Of course, the next question is which justices will realize they’ve been destroyed.
I ENJOY ANY TIME THOMAS ASKS QUESTIONS: Justice Thomas Destroys the Case for Nationwide Injunctions With One Devastating Question.
Of course, the next question is which justices will realize they’ve been destroyed.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.