TIME TO GO FOR TERM LIMITS AMENDMENT? Analysis by Democratic firm of responses in four recent focus groups made up of swing and soft partisan voters finds disgust with and distrust of government is deep and bipartisan.

They don’t mention it but I do in my latest PJ Media column: Is such bipartisan disgust and distrust evidence that a Term Limits for Congress constitutional amendment would fare better than the one that died under the Contract with America GOP Congress in 1995?