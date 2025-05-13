GEORGE GASCON* SMILES: Menendez brothers have sentenced reduced to 50 years in prison opening possibility for parole.

Erik and Lyle Menendez are eligible for parole 35 years after they were imprisoned for murdering both of their parents.

The brothers faced Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, where Judge Michael Jesic reduced their sentences from life without parole to 50 years to life.

This change means they’re now eligible for parole under California‘s youthful offender law because they committed the crime under the age of 26.