NATHAN HOCHMAN SURGES TO LEAD OVER LOS ANGELES COUNTY D.A. GEORGE GASCÓN:
A tumultuous first term in office for Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón seems likely to end in a failed reelection bid, as he trails challenger Nathan Hochman by more than 20 percentage points in early returns.
Gascón swept into office in 2020 on a promise of reform and restorative justice, but Hochman — a former federal prosecutor and defense attorney — has spent months painting the incumbent as responsible for increases in crime and homelessness around L.A.
Gascón’s supporters and criminologists dispute that link, but Hochman’s message resonated with voters, with polls consistently forecasting his victory ahead of election day.
Earlier: Stick It to Soros: Los Angeles, stop street chaos and vote out woke DA George Gascón.
UPDATE:
BREAKING: AP projects Prop 36 will pass overwhelmingly in California, reversing the soft on crime Prop 47, and reimposing stiff consequences for drug & theft crimes.
One of Prop 47’s architects, LA DA George Gascon, is currently losing his race by 22 points to @NathanHochmanDA
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 6, 2024