Excruciating moment Biden couldn't recognize A-list star who'd backed him for years, as top Dems leak grim new details of plot to trick Americans.

So outraged are influential Democrats that a number have allowed their names to be used in the book, including David Plouffe, who managed Obama’s successful 2008 campaign. ‘We got so screwed by Biden as a party,’ Plouffe is quoted as saying.

In one of the most shocking revelations, Biden was reportedly so impaired that he didn’t recognize Clooney at a star-studded June 2024 Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles, the book says, claiming it left the actor ‘shaken to his core.’

‘It was obvious to many standing there that the president did not know who George Clooney was,’ the authors write.

Another Hollywood VIP guest reportedly said: ‘It was like watching someone who was not alive. It was so awful.’

Weeks after that LA fundraiser, and following Biden’s disastrous TV debate against Trump, Clooney wrote a now-infamous op-ed for The New York Times calling for Biden to drop out of the race.

The tactfully-worded article didn’t go into details but Clooney wrote that, in private, the president was, indeed, ‘the same man we all witnessed at the debate.’

When the White House aides filmed his appearances, they would use more than one camera, allowing ‘jump cuts’ (switching from one view to another) to obscure his stumbles, according to the book.

Original Sin says that from January 1, 2023 to April 27, 2024, the president had undertaken only four public events before 10.00 am.

He had 12 clear weekends with no public events, and, claim the authors, only 12 public events after 6.00 pm most of which were off-camera.

But the president’s issues weren’t a recent development. The authors claim that by 2020, during Biden’s first campaign, he already could no longer follow conversations and a special team was hired to edit his verbal stumbles out of campaign ads.

The authors say he had trouble recording even mundane thoughts without fluffing his lines.

‘Biden often couldn’t make it through one or two minutes without botching a line or two,’ one source says.

