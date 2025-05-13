THIS IS CNN: Someone Should Be Fired After CNN Analyst Goes on Wild, Racist Rant Against White South Afrikaners.

South Africa’s ruling party has infamously made singing “Kill the Boer,” which translates to “kill the farmer,” a staple of their political rallies. For context, the song specifically refers to white farmers (Afrikaners) and dates back to the country’s apartheid days. Laws to confiscate their land and extra-judicial killings have taken center stage over the last several years.

For some reason, though, that has greatly offended Democrats, who have finally found refugees they do not want to admit into the country. Funny how that works, right? I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. On the other hand, here’s Ashley Allison making it clear that it’s not one.

ALLISON: So if the Afrikaners don’t actually like the land, they can leave that country. JENNINGS: They are. They’re leaving to come here. These refugees are coming here. ALLISON: No, they can leave and go to where their native land is, which is probably Germany or… JENNINGS: Are you against them coming here? PANELIST: Holland… ALLISON: Holland, yes. JENNINGS: Are you against them coming here? ALLISON: I’m against the hypocrisy of this administration… JENNINGS: No, no, that’s not the question. The question is are you against them coming here. ALLISON: If there was actually a genocide happening like there is other places in Sudan and the Congo, I would not, I’m not opposed for Congolese and for the Sudanese to come to Africa [America?] just like I’m not opposed to Venzualans and South Americans coming to America if they are fleeing and looking for asylum. What I am against… JENNINGS: So just these 50 people, you’re against… ALLISON: What I am against is that they are being given special treatment when there is not a genocide happening in South Africa, and they just don’t like the law of the land!

What an absolutely deranged thing to say on so many levels. Imagine, for a moment, if a Republican CNN panelist told black Americans that they can “leave and go to where their native land is” if they don’t like laws that physically and financially persecute them. Do you imagine that person would still have a job right now?