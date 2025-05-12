NOTHING STOPS A VOLUNTARY INDUSTRY CONSORTIUM OR STANDARDS BODY CONTINUING THE PROGRAM: Industry groups are not happy about the imminent demise of Energy Star.

There is no reason the government should be involved.

Oh, wait, the real reason the industry is salty. The government forced them to retool and chase ridiculously counterproductive goals all these decades. Now they don’t even know howt o research to improve, instead of impair their product. And they’re terrified their competitors will there there first.