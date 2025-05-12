THE LATEST ABOMINATION LOOKS LIKE MICHELLE OBAMA IN A HOODIE: Invasion of the Fem Godzillas.

And before the mentally vacant reeing about how we’re a culture in decline, or the equally pudding-headed reeing that this is because we don’t pay enough to artists, be real. This is the arts “establishment” which is mostly funded by various NGOs and “charitable” charities which are probably getting money from the government. It’s not our culture and it never was. if people liked these horrors, they’d freely pay for them out of pocket, without the government resorting to theft. As for artists, even if they were paid tomorrow for making pretty things most of them would be chasing the “significant” and “important” because they’ve been trained to chase the rinsed and spun government dollars.

Writing is still in similar straits despite the availability of indie. We need indie for artists too, yes, and it’s coming as soon as the economy improves and materials are a little cheaper.

The rats put in our head by our overculture being captured by governmental cash and ultimately enemy propaganda that made oikophobia and uglification the thing to chase? That might only pass away when two more generations go to their graves, in the natural way of life.

But anything you can do to undermine is appreciate it. We don’t fight in vain, and even if victory comes fully only after we’re gone? In the end we win they lose. Because humans like beauty.