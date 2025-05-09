AXIOS PHONES IT ON FETTERMAN:

Hey, you know else was also “uninterested in the day-to-day duties of a senator?”

After little more than a year in the Senate, Obama was bored, and began to take seriously the frequent calls to run for President.

—“The Consequentialist,” Ryan Lizza, the New Yorker, April 25, 2011.

Flashback to November of 2022: MSNBC’s Katy Tur suggests Fetterman could run for president: ‘Makes you wonder about his future.’

What changed? Oh yeah: Will John Fetterman Be the First Casualty of the Left’s Civil War?