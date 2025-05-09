ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Will John Fetterman Be the First Casualty of the Left’s Civil War?

I’ve never been a fan of Fetterman, and there’s no doubt in my mind that he misled voters in 2022 about his medical condition to get elected. But his party backed him up completely then. Now they’re throwing him under the bus.

Democrats love to talk about “democracy” and “unity” — until one of their own dares to think independently. Now Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) is learning the hard way what happens when you stop parroting the party line and start trying to get things done.

This hit job against Fetterman isn’t just about his meetings with Trump at Mar-a-Lago or his support for Israel. This is about sending a message to any Democrat who dares to step out of line with the party’s radical agenda. New York Magazine’s hit piece, which questions everything from Fetterman’s mental health to his decision-making abilities, reads like a Soviet-era character assassination. And who is calling out this flagrant display of leftist cannibalism? None other than former CNN host Chris Cuomo. “Fetterman has been reaching across the aisle too much for them,” Cuomo observed on his show on NewsNation. “The senator crushes Hamas and campus protests, which, as we all know, is a pet project of the radical left. He met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago — that’s a huge sin. And he worked with Republicans on passing the Laken Riley Act and voted for 10 of Trump’s cabinet picks.”

Fetterman isn’t really living out this classic Babylon Bee headline…

…But Capitol Hill’s favorite hoodie enthusiast is simply trying to be a senator in a purple state, much like Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema who received a similar drubbing from the DNC-MSM, which worked — she chose not to run for reelection in 2024. The left will not permit anyone to move towards the center, especially when it comes to defending Israel, so now it’s time for Fetterman to receive a similar pounding from the media wing of the Democratic Party.

Also, axing Fetterman now has strategic advantages for the Democratic Party: