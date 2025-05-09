COLLEGES USING DEI TO BUILD A NEW ‘ELITE.’ “IQ over 145. SAT score of 1580. Valedictorian. Varsity athlete. Student-government leader. Dozens of AP classes… [R]ejection after rejection after rejection. No scandal. No black mark. Just a long, rather brutal silence from the institutions that claim to champion excellence.”
