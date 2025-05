DON’T FORGET YOUR UMBRELLA TOMORROW:

Stay on the lookout for the failed 1972 Soviet Venus lander Kosmos 482. The forecast date & time of reentry is May 10, 2025 06:26 UTC (08:26 CEST).

It has a titanium casing and can withstand the extreme acceleration, heat, and pressure of entering Venus's atmosphere.

— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 9, 2025