SANDERS HASN’T LIKED ISRAEL SINCE THEY SAW THROUGH HIS BS AND EJECTED HIM FROM THE KIBBUTZ: Bernie vs. Bernie: Moreno Slams Sanders on Israel From the Senate Floor.
SANDERS HASN’T LIKED ISRAEL SINCE THEY SAW THROUGH HIS BS AND EJECTED HIM FROM THE KIBBUTZ: Bernie vs. Bernie: Moreno Slams Sanders on Israel From the Senate Floor.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.