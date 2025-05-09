I NEVER UNDERSTOOD “NON LETHAL DEFENSE”: Use of Force.

Look, the times I had to use force — and it was more or less forced on me every time — I didn’t really care if the person threatening me died. I wasn’t likely to be able to kill them with whatever I had on hand, because I was in Europe and under age and not carrying anything more lethal than a pocket knife. But here’s the thing: I was aiming for making them leave me alone, or get hurt enough I could run away. I didn’t care beyond that one way or another. I certainly wouldn’t impair my defense in order not to hurt a gremlin.

In certain circumstances non lethal can save you legal trouble and therefore money. But that’s it.