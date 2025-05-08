THEY NEVER MISS AN OPPORTUNITY TO MISS AN OPPORTUNITY: It Looks Like Democrats Are Once Again Choosing the Wrong Side of an 80-20 Issue.
To be fair to them, they hope if the tax cuts expire Trump will be blamed for the ruin that follows!
