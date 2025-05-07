HAHA, IT’S NOT ACTUALLY “YOUR MONEY” IN ANY MEANINGFUL SENSE, RUBE:
I’d like to withdraw my money from this terrible investment, please. https://t.co/dBg3XA6ftb
— Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) May 8, 2025
HAHA, IT’S NOT ACTUALLY “YOUR MONEY” IN ANY MEANINGFUL SENSE, RUBE:
I’d like to withdraw my money from this terrible investment, please. https://t.co/dBg3XA6ftb
— Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) May 8, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.