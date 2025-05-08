ELITE PREJUDICES AGAINST THE SOUTH GUARANTEE THIS: Mississippi Can’t Possibly Have Good Schools: And yet it does. Are we ready to deal?

Wikipedia has an entry dedicated to the phrase “Thank God for Mississippi” because its horrible performance on so many metrics saves other states the embarrassment of finishing last. The term has been used since at least 1945.

Which has made it awkward in recent years as Mississippi has become the fastest improving school system in the country.

You read that right. Mississippi is taking names.

In 2003, only the District of Columbia had more fourth graders in the lowest achievement level on our national reading test (NAEP) than Mississippi.1 By 2024, only four states had fewer.