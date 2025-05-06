MAYBE THIS WAS TRUMP’S INTENT ALL ALONG: Mark Carney Could Tear Canada Apart. “The youth were not the only group the Liberals failed to win over. In Western Canada, Trump’s threat to make Canada the 51st state provoked little concern, and Alberta and Saskatchewan remained Conservative strongholds. In fact, voters in these provinces were far less fearful of Trump than they were of Carney’s green agenda. The Trudeau government – in power since 2015 – had already done its best to alienate the Canadian West with its unpopular federal Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act 2018, more commonly referred to as the carbon tax. As the biggest oil-producing provinces in the country, Alberta and Saskatchewan were most affected by this. Although Carney scrapped the carbon tax ahead of the election, he has shown every indication that he intends to continue with every other aspect of Trudeau’s Net Zero agenda. After all, in 2021, Carney said he believed that half of the world’s oil reserves need to stay in the ground.”

Maybe Trump dissed Trudeau specifically to cause the liberals to win, leading to a breakup. Then we get the oil, gas, and grain-producing provinces and the remnant-Canada gets angry Frenchmen.